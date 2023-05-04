General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.20.

General Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GE opened at $101.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average of $85.18. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $102.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

