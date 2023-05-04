Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan Sells 50,000 Shares

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,321,569.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

G stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Genpact by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 140,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $2,878,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 9,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Genpact by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Genpact by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 441,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

