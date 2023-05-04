Ginger Gregory Sells 2,681 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Biogen Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $311.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $316.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

