Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.32-10.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-8% yr/yr to $8.64-8.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.60 billion. Global Payments also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.32-$10.44 EPS.

Global Payments Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 235.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.89. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Global Payments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Global Payments by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

