goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Cut to C$170.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 89.27% from the company’s current price.
GSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cormark reduced their target price on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$195.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$143.71.
goeasy Price Performance
Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$89.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$104.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$112.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88, a current ratio of 37.15 and a quick ratio of 28.46. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$88.30 and a 12 month high of C$144.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at goeasy
In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About goeasy
goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.
