goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Cut to C$170.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 89.27% from the company’s current price.

GSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cormark reduced their target price on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$195.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$143.71.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$89.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$104.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$112.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88, a current ratio of 37.15 and a quick ratio of 28.46. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$88.30 and a 12 month high of C$144.19.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of C$273.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that goeasy will post 13.372434 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

