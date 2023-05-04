GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for GoGold Resources in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for GoGold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.51 million for the quarter. GoGold Resources had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GGD stock opened at C$1.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$616.05 million, a PE ratio of -189.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.01. GoGold Resources has a one year low of C$1.37 and a one year high of C$2.71.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

