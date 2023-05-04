Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Receives $10.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.96.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Grand City Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Grand City Properties from €13.00 ($14.29) to €10.00 ($10.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Grand City Properties Price Performance

Grand City Properties stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $18.72.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the acquisition, development, investment and management of real estate properties. It provides property management activities along the real estate value chain. The company was founded on December 16, 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

