Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Given “Buy” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.27.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after buying an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.