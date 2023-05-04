Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.40. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $26.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.