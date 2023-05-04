Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

