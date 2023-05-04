Gray Television (GTN.A) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.37%.

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.