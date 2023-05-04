Gray Television (GTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Gray Television has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.15. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gray Television to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gray Television Price Performance

Gray Television stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Gray Television by 219.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gray Television by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Further Reading

