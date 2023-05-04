Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as low as C$0.45. Great Thunder Gold shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 55,000 shares changing hands.

Great Thunder Gold Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.17 million and a P/E ratio of -21.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75.

Great Thunder Gold Company Profile

Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia.

