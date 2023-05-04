GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Down 5.1% in April

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GREE Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GREZF opened at $6.20 on Thursday. GREE has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20.

GREE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GREE, Inc engages in the operation and development of Internet media services. The company markets with the name GREE, a smart device centered on smartphone with social network system (SNS) functions, social games and other entertainment elements. Its services include games, live entertainment, media, advertising, and investment businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.