GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Down 5.1% in April

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GREE Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GREZF opened at $6.20 on Thursday. GREE has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20.

Get GREE alerts:

GREE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

GREE, Inc engages in the operation and development of Internet media services. The company markets with the name GREE, a smart device centered on smartphone with social network system (SNS) functions, social games and other entertainment elements. Its services include games, live entertainment, media, advertising, and investment businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.