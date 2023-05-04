GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Down 5.1% in April

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
GREE Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GREZF opened at $6.20 on Thursday. GREE has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20.
GREE Company Profile
