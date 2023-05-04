Greggs (LON:GRG) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,200. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Greggs traded as high as GBX 2,850 ($35.61) and last traded at GBX 2,850 ($35.61), with a volume of 9524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,818 ($35.21).

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.86) target price on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.99) target price on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

In related news, insider Richard Hutton sold 6,080 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,792 ($34.88), for a total transaction of £169,753.60 ($212,085.96). Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,461.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,727.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,504.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.55) per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Greggs’s previous dividend of $15.00. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio is 5,042.74%.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

