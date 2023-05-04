Greggs (LON:GRG) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,200 at Berenberg Bank

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,000 ($37.48) to GBX 3,200 ($39.98) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.99) target price on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.86) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Greggs alerts:

Greggs Price Performance

LON GRG opened at GBX 2,880 ($35.98) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2,461.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,727.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,504.45. Greggs has a 12-month low of GBX 1,650 ($20.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,902 ($36.26).

Insider Transactions at Greggs

About Greggs

In other Greggs news, insider Richard Hutton sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,792 ($34.88), for a total value of £169,753.60 ($212,085.96). 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.