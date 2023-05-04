Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. Griffon had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a positive return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $710.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Griffon updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Griffon Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Griffon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -243.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Griffon

GFF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Griffon by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Griffon by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

