Guggenheim Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $385.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VRTX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.59.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $346.36 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $233.01 and a twelve month high of $354.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $312.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 580 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.28, for a total value of $202,002.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.28, for a total value of $202,002.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,016 shares of company stock worth $18,813,959. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 138,572 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,660,000 after buying an additional 19,457 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 175,664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,347,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 10,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.