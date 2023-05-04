Gwenn Hansen Sells 1,136 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $11,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,124.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

NRIX stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $444.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $19.91.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.29% and a negative return on equity of 60.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

