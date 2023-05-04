Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,000 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.66.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $65.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.