Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,885 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $216.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.99 and its 200-day moving average is $217.53. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $325.41.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $2.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 122.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.33.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.