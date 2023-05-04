Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $105.22 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day moving average is $102.41. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

