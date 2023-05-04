Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American National Bank raised its stake in AerCap by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

AerCap Price Performance

AER stock opened at $55.53 on Thursday. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.99.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. AerCap’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

