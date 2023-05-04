Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 36 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in NVR by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in NVR by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in NVR by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 321 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,667 shares of company stock worth $35,137,086. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,894.82 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,986.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5,505.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4,968.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $116.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,956.00.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Read More

