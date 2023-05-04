Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 6,729 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 45.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Price Performance

BXP opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.07. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $123.43.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BXP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.49.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.