Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 677 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at $32,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $2,588,400. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTW shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.85.

WTW stock opened at $226.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.58. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.