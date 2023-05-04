Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 9,812 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.30.

Shares of TROW opened at $105.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average of $113.90. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $135.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.94%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

