Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 42.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 806,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 49,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth $487,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:IFS opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.27. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Intercorp Financial Services Cuts Dividend

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.15). Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $395.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

