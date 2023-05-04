Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,261 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRL stock opened at $40.63 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Stories

