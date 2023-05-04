Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,002 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,875,000 after acquiring an additional 508,345 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 71.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 543,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after buying an additional 225,664 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth $15,018,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,371,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,274,000 after buying an additional 174,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after buying an additional 166,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average is $58.27. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $94.22.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

