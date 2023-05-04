Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.39 Million Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

