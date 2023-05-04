Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.77 Million Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,398 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE SNAP opened at $8.07 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14.

Insider Activity

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 69,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $763,795.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,869,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,320,444.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 69,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $763,795.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,869,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,320,444.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,323 shares of company stock worth $4,036,265. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

About Snap

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

