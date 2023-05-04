Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.88 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,601 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 22,745 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Stock Down 0.3 %

VMW stock opened at $123.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $132.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on VMW shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

