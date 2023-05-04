Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $4.36 Million Stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 822,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 2.28% of Veritone worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Veritone by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERI stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Veritone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $142.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.12.

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Veritone had a negative return on equity of 62.07% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERI. Bank of America downgraded Veritone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

