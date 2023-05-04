Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,016 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $90.57 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $150.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.26.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

