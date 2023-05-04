Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $5.18 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BX opened at $83.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.95. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $123.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,717,216 shares worth $1,733,986,850. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

