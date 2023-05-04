Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $5.36 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,038 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Further Reading

