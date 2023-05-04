Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $79.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $112.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

