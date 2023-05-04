Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $77,908,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 499,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,702,000 after acquiring an additional 233,659 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,795,000 after acquiring an additional 224,235 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,983,000 after acquiring an additional 176,940 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 53.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,406,000 after buying an additional 143,099 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.92.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.3 %

ANSS stock opened at $307.99 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $333.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.85.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

