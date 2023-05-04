Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,244 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.08% of Ally Financial worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,380,000. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,955,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,637 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 964,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,842,000 after buying an additional 661,666 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 840,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,380,000 after buying an additional 628,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 362.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 571,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,135,000 after buying an additional 447,424 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

