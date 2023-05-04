Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 74,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.