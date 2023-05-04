Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $94.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

