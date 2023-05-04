Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $237,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 12.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,210,000 after buying an additional 77,904 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.87.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $240.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 0.50. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $356.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.05.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.