Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,696 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines stock opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.14.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

