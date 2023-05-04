Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,417,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HYLN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 29.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HYLN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hyliion from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hyliion from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Hyliion Stock Performance

NYSE:HYLN opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.45. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Hyliion had a negative net margin of 7,281.91% and a negative return on equity of 32.29%. Research analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyliion Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.