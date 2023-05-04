Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 15,135 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,135 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,137,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,965,000 after purchasing an additional 600,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,501,000 after buying an additional 2,770,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in VICI Properties by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,920,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,810,000 after buying an additional 822,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,948,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,403,000 after buying an additional 54,624 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,047,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,509,000 after buying an additional 2,119,396 shares during the period.

NYSE VICI opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.92.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

