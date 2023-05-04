Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 402,699 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 402,699 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Iron Mountain by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,745 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,625,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,202,000 after purchasing an additional 753,405 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Iron Mountain by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,296,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,450,000 after purchasing an additional 830,061 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $55.17 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average is $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

