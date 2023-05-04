Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 45,075 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45,075 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KKR opened at $51.31 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.59%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

