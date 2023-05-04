Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 61,071 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 61,071 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,374 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $55.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average is $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.57 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -333.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

