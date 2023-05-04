Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 762,098 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 762,098 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,365,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,129,291 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,550,000 after buying an additional 318,934 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 469,153 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 61,337 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 83,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:F opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

